Floyd Central freshman commits to UofL

One of the top area softball catching prospects is staying close to home for college.

Floyd Central High School freshman Taryn Weddle ended her recruitment this week, announcing on Wednesday that she had committed to play for the Louisville Cardinals. According to her travel softball coach with the Louisville Lady Sluggers U-16 team Josh Bloomer, Weddle also had a scholarship offer from Belmont and interest from Northern Kentucky and UT-Martin.

Weddle, who plays both catcher and third base, is expected to play behind the plate for the Cardinals when she joins the team in 2020-2021.

“She’s a strong kid and is physically more mature than kids her age,” Bloomer said. “She’s got good power behind the plate. She’s a neat kid because she plays basketball, she plays music and she’s a pretty well-rounded kid that’s worked really hard the last couple of years. About two years ago and when she walked in (to Louisville Lady Sluggers) she physically didn’t look like a seventh grader. I had her working with college kids and they would have never known.

“She’s got a lot of upside. The future is really bright for her.”

At Floyd Central, Weddle will play her first varsity season behind Lady Sluggers teammate and sophomore Dallas Henderson, who hit .403 as a freshman for the Highlanders.

“It’s great for our program and we’re excited to have her join us this spring,” Floyd Central softball coach Sean Payne said of Weddle. “It’s another player going to college or has advanced their playing career from this tremendous program.”