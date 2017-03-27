Floyd Central invited to 2017 Hall of Fame Classic

Floyd Central has accepted an invitation to the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic in New Castle, as announced by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.

The Highlanders will meet Bloomington South at New Castle Fieldhouse – the world’s largest high school gymnasium with a listed seating capacity of 9,325 – on Saturday, Dec. 30 following a matchup between Oak Hill and New Castle at 11 a.m. The consolation game is set for 6 p.m. with the final to follow. The Highlanders topped South 52-50 on the road this past season.

The tournament appearance will be Floyd Central’s second in program history. The Highlanders, led by hall of famer Joe Hinton, participated in the 1985 event at Southridge. Bloomington South is set to make its sixth appearance, joining host New Castle for tops all-time. New Albany won last year’s Hall of Fame Classic with wins over Warsaw and Logansport.

The Highlanders’ season ended with a loss to the top-ranked Bulldogs in the Sectional 15 championship. Floyd Central, which received votes in the final Class 4A AP poll, finished 19-5 – the Highlanders’ highest win total since the 1989 final-four team. Tyler Kimm and Trevor Apple graduate off this year’s team, but Floyd Central returns its two leading scorers in Cobie Barnes (13.4 points per game) and Luke Gohmann (12.1).