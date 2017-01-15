Floyd Central rolls visiting North Harrison

GEORGETOWN, Ind. – The Floyd Central boys’ basketball team beat visiting North Harrison 57-41 Saturday night.

“It certainly gave us breathing room,” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said of a quick start. “It’s the opposite of what we’ve been doing lately with poor starts.”

North Harrison’s Skyler Wetzel hit a layup in the first minute of the game and then the Highlanders (8-3) scored the last 15 points of the first quarter.

Floyd Central leaned on sophomore Cobie Barnes, who scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half. The Highlanders enjoyed a comfortable 28-12 lead at the half.

In the second, the Cougars pulled to within 44-30 on a layup by Jake Book but couldn’t get closer. Book led North Harrison with 10 points. The Highlanders played without guard Matt Weimer, who is limited in action as he recovers from a stress fracture in his foot. He doesn’t play on back-to-back nights.

Sturgeon said Weimer’s stress fracture is improving but he’ll continue to play and practice sparingly.

“We will continue to monitor him,” he said. “He’s a tough son of a gun. Pound for pound, he’s the toughest guy on our team.”

Earlier in the day, Sturgeon said the Highlanders shot plenty of free throws in their game-day walk-through. It paid off as Floyd Central hit 20 of 24 at the line. Barnes hit 9 of 10 at the line. Luke Gohmann added 13 points for the Highlanders.

“It’s good to see Cobie start hitting some,” Sturgeon said. “He’s got a nice stroke.”

Floyd Central next will visit Jennings County Friday night.

“If we can go get that win, I’d feel pretty good about where we are,” Sturgeon said.

FLOYD CENTRAL 57, NORTH HARRISON 41

NORTH HARRISON (7-5)

Jake Harley 3p; Trevor Haub 4p; Max Flock 6p; Jake Troxell 7p; Jake Book 10p; Quinn Kaiser 2p; Braden Jenkins 3p; Skyler Wetzel 6p.

FLOYD CENTRAL (8-3)

Nick Winchell 5p; Tyler Kimm 6p; Cobie Barnes 21p; Brendon Hobson 5p; Luke Gohmann 13p; Evan Nichols 5; Cam Sturgeon 2.