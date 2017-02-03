Floyd Central routs BNL, extends streak to 9

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. – Record-book wins just keep on coming for Floyd Central boys basketball.

The 15th-ranked Highlanders (13-3, 5-1 Hoosier Hills) extended their unbeaten streak to nine games on Thursday night behind a 83-37 conference rout of visiting Bedford North Lawrence (8-12, 4-2). The victory snapped a 10-game losing skid to the Stars all the while extending Floyd Central’s longest win streak since the Highlanders’ 1989 final-four season.

Floyd Central shot 23-for-29 for 50 first-half points and held the Stars, who entered Thursday’s matchup averaging 60 points per game, to 18 on 6-for-20 shooting heading into the break.

“From a shooting standpoint, it’s probably our best half (this season),” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said. “ … Offensively, I thought we moved the ball and got good shots because of guys passing the ball. Defensively, we did a pretty good job there. … I thought we played well.”

Juniors Luke Gohmann and Gabe Shireman led the way with 15 points apiece for Floyd Central, and sophomore Cobie Barnes added 14. Freshman Brayton Bailey, the son of BNL and Indiana standout Damon, paced the Stars with 13 points.

The Highlanders’ 83 points are a season high, but Sturgeon said the team’s work on the other end has keyed its nine-game win streak. Floyd Central is allowing just 44 points per contest in that span. BNL’s 37 points are a season low for the Stars.

“The 50 (first-half points) – a lot of that was out of the defense,” Sturgeon said. “ … I thought we were active and got our hands on some balls that started the break a little bit.”

The hosts opened the game 5-for-6 from the floor and led 11-4 midway through the first quarter. The Stars, who coughed it up six times in the opened period, chipped away at the Highlanders’ lead, but Barnes’ third first-quarter field goal made it 19-8 with 1:43 showing. Floyd Central, behind an 11-for-14 clip, entered the second quarter with a 24-10 lead.

The Highlanders kept piling it on before halftime, as a 3-pointer from junior Brendan Hobson extended Floyd Central’s lead to 31-12 a minute and a half into the second. A 3-pointer from Shireman capped a 13-4 run to lift the Highlanders to a 44-16 advantage late in the period.

Floyd Central went 4-for-5 from 3-point range in the opening half. Shireman finished 5-for-5, and Hobson went 2 of 3 from beyond the arc on the way to 10 points.

“Brendan Hobson continues to play well for us off the bench,” Sturgeon said. “He’s a guy that rebounds, blocks shots. We keep track of plus-minus – he has the best plus-minus on the team. His effect on the scoreboard has been the best of anyone on our team this season.”

The Highlanders led 62-28 after three quarters and extended it to 78-34 on Shireman’s fourth 3-pointer of the fourth quarter. Floyd Central finished 9-for-15 from distance.

“We’ve started getting the ball inside and making more of a commitment to that and playing inside-out,” Sturgeon said. “We’ve kind of made that a point of emphasis since the Ballard game and the Roncalli game. We seem to be doing a good job of that.”

The Highlanders look to make it 10 straight at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Scottsburg (5-12). The Stars are back in action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Whiteland (10-4).

Floyd Central 83, Bedford North Lawrence 37

Highlanders (13-3, 5-1): Cobie Barnes 14p, 3r, 2a; Luke Gohmann 15p, 2r, 3a; Trevor Apple 8p 6r; Matthew Weimer 8p; Tyler Kimm 4p, 5a; Gabe Shireman 15p; Brendan Hobson 10p, 2r; Evan Nichols 3p; Nick Winchell 4p; Jalen Poates 2p

Stars (8-12, 4-2): Brayton Bailey 13p, 4r; Ryan Bailey 5p; Isaiah Stockman 8p; McCall Ray 4p, 2r, 2a; Drew Shoufer 2p, Lane Hawkins 2p, Alex McCutchen 1p; Koby Byers 2p