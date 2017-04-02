Floyd Central splits doubleheader with Avon

GEORGETOWN, Ind. — The Floyd Central softball team had a rough start to the day but finished it on a high note.

After getting thumped by defending Class 4A champion Avon, 16-2 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the host Highlanders regrouped and rebounded with a 6-2 win in the second contest.

“It feels a lot better to come back and play better than we did in the first game,” Floyd Central co-coach Troy Striegel said. “Our intensity level was up. We challenged them to see what they’re made of. Do they have any grit? Do they have any drive?

“We feel like they responded,” Striegel said. “But we’ve got a long way to go.”

Striegel said the defense and communication must improve for the Highlanders (6-5) to get on track.

“It’s early in the season,” Striegel said. “But we don’t want that (the calendar) to creep up on us. We have to get ready as soon as we can.”

In the first game, the Orioles ripped 10 hits but Floyd Central — displaying plenty of Southern Indiana hospitality — committed a boat-load of miscues, including nine errors.

In the second game, the rejuvenated Highlanders took immediate control with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run to over the left field fence by catcher Dallas Henderson. Floyd Central added some insurance to its lead in the fifth inning when Jenna Endris hit a solo homer to right center, giving the Highlanders a 6-2 lead.

On the mound, junior pitcher Lexie Heeke allowed just six hits and two runs to Avon (2-1).

First Game

AVON 16, FLOYD CENTRAL 2

Avon 302 38 – 16 10 1

Floyd Central 100 0 – 2 3 9

WP: Haylie Foster 3IP, 1R, 0H, 3K

LP: Abby Letson 4.2 IP, 10H, 16R, 6ER, 3BB, 3K

Avon (2-0): Paige Eichelberger 2-3, 2B, 5RBI; Brittany VanderBrink 2-4; Haylie Foster 2-3; Halle Morgan HR

Floyd Central (5-5)

Second Game

FLOYD CENTRAL 6, AVON 2

Avon 010 100 0 – 2 6 2

Floyd Central 410 010 x- 6 10 0

WP: Lexie Heeke 7IP, 6H, 2R, 1ER, 1K

LP: Logan Shake. 1.1 IP, 5H, 5R, 3ER, 1BB

Avon (2-1): Sidney Jones 2-3; Paige Eichelberger 2-3, Haylie Foster 2-3

Floyd Central (6-5): Taylor Castleberry 2-4; Jenna Endris 2-4, 2B, HR, 2RBI; Dallas Henderson HR; Paige Meyer 2-3