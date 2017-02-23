Floyd Mayweather stopped by Findlay Prep to take in Pilots victory

Greatness recognizes greatness. Appreciate the Champ, @FloydMayweather, stopping by to see us in action last night. 👊💰✈️ #BelieveTheHype A post shared by FINDLAY PREP (@findlayprep) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

Findlay Prep has long been one of the biggest draws on the prep basketball circuit. If there was any doubt that may have waned in recent seasons, just check out who was in attendance Tuesday night.

As Findlay Prep cruised past Elite One Academy of Arizona, 118-76, boxing legend and multi-weight class champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. was there to take in the entire scene. According to MaxPreps, Mayweather Jr. is a close friend of first-year Findlay head coach P.J. Washington Sr. which inspired the champ’s attendance.

As for the players on the court, it was Washington’s son, Kentucky signee P.J. Washington Jr., who stole the show with 20 points (per MaxPreps’ stats), even if Mayweather did ensure that the younger Washington was still only the second biggest attraction in the gym.