Flyin' to the Hoop marks 15th year, adds girls game

Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Huntington Prep (W.Va.), Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) and Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.) are among the 37 teams participating this weekend as Flyin’ to the Hoop marks its 15th year.

Twenty games are scheduled from Jan. 13 to 16 at James Trent Arena in Kettering in the Dayton area.

The tournament also will feature its first girls game as Alter (Ohio), the two-time defending state Division II champions, face St. Joseph Academy (Cleveland).

In IMG’s Trevon Duval and Prolific Prep’s Gary Trent — a Duke commit — the event features two of the top 11 players in the Class of 2017, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Hamilton Heights brings two top-50 players in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Virginia Tech signee Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Wheeler features top-50 player Jordan Tucker, who is uncommitted.