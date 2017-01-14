Flyin to the Hoop: No. 6 IMG Academy downs No. 11 Hamilton Heights

No. 6 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) used a 20-6 advantage in the second quarter and went on to a 70-57 victory against No. 11 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.) on Friday at the Flyin to the Hoop in Ohio.

In the first half, IMG shot 62.5 percent to 23.3 percent for Hamilton Heights and took a 35-19 lead into the locker room. The Ascenders’ largest lead of the game was 19 points at 45-26 in the third quarter.

Trevon Duval lead IMG with 20 points and seven assists. Emmitt Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Silvio de Sousa also added 12 with six rebounds.

Virginia Tech signee Nickeil Alexander-Walker led all scorers with 21 points. Kentucky signee Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 18 points and six rebounds.