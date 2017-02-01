Follow signings from Louisville-area athletes

The Courier-Journal will be keeping tabs Wednesday on all of the Louisville-area high school athletes who sign with colleges. Here’s a list of the confirmed signings, followed by a list of athletes who have committed but not yet signed. All are football players unless otherwise noted.
SIGNINGS
North Oldham offensive lineman Jacob Vance signed with Murray State.
Manual defensive back Bryce Cosby, a first-team All-State selection, signed with Ball State.
Ballard offensive lineman D.J. Washington has signed with Purdue. He originally was a Western Kentucky University commit but switched when coach Jeff Brohm left WKU for Purdue.
Male defensive back Nate Hobbs has signed with Illinois. He originally was committed to Western Kentucky before making a switch to the Big Ten Conference.
DeSales defensive back James Tobin signed with Austin Peay. Tobin started his career at St. Xavier before transferring to DeSales.
St. Xavier quarterback Desmond Ridder has signed with Cincinnati.
South Oldham offensive lineman Graham Ashkettle has signed with Eastern Kentucky.
Manual defensive lineman Sean Cleasant has signed with Eastern Kentucky.
Male wide receiver B.K. Smith has signed with Eastern Kentucky.
COMMITS
Jaylon Carr, Ballard, Kentucky Wesleyan
Walter Chambers, Ballard, William Penn
Jordan Gunter, Ballard, Centre
Sam Nelson, Ballard, Cumberlands
Odell Smith, Ballard, William Penn
Juan Price, Butler, Pikeville
Jonathan Dooley, Central, Kentucky Wesleyan
Michael Lagestee, Christian Academy, Centre
Jake Paulson, Christian Academy, Minnesota
Anteneh Thompson, Christian Academy, Lindsey Wilson
Kyree Hawkins, Fern Creek, Murray State
Stephon Mayes, Male, Indiana State
Jaelin Carter, Manual, TBA
Joseph Gressette, Manual, Lindsey Wilson
Andre Teague, Manual, Kentucky Wesleyan
Russell Vaden, Moore, Eastern Michigan
Nate Johnson, North Bullitt, Centre
Jacob Vance, North Oldham, Murray State
Bryce Webb, North Oldham, Marian
Jakson Wine, North Oldham, Louisville (walk-on)
Zac Collins, St. Xavier, Purdue (walk-on)
Sam McDonogh, St. Xavier, Morehead State
Braidon Washburn, St. Xavier, Lindsey Wilson
Josue Batista, Southern, Lindsey Wilson
Branden Leff, Spencer County, Georgetown
Isaac Martin, Trinity, Louisville (walk-on)
Cole Spencer, Trinity, Western Kentucky
Zach Williams, Trinity, Morehead State
Larry Harper III, Waggener, Georgetown
Tyquan Jackson, Waggener, Lindsey Wilson