Follow signings from Louisville-area athletes

The Courier-Journal will be keeping tabs Wednesday on all of the Louisville-area high school athletes who sign with colleges. Here’s a list of the confirmed signings, followed by a list of athletes who have committed but not yet signed. All are football players unless otherwise noted.

SIGNINGS

North Oldham offensive lineman Jacob Vance signed with Murray State.

Manual defensive back Bryce Cosby, a first-team All-State selection, signed with Ball State.

Ballard offensive lineman D.J. Washington has signed with Purdue. He originally was a Western Kentucky University commit but switched when coach Jeff Brohm left WKU for Purdue.

Male defensive back Nate Hobbs has signed with Illinois. He originally was committed to Western Kentucky before making a switch to the Big Ten Conference.

DeSales defensive back James Tobin signed with Austin Peay. Tobin started his career at St. Xavier before transferring to DeSales.

St. Xavier quarterback Desmond Ridder has signed with Cincinnati.

South Oldham offensive lineman Graham Ashkettle has signed with Eastern Kentucky.

Manual defensive lineman Sean Cleasant has signed with Eastern Kentucky.

Male wide receiver B.K. Smith has signed with Eastern Kentucky.

COMMITS

Jaylon Carr, Ballard, Kentucky Wesleyan

Walter Chambers, Ballard, William Penn

Jordan Gunter, Ballard, Centre

Sam Nelson, Ballard, Cumberlands

Odell Smith, Ballard, William Penn

Juan Price, Butler, Pikeville

Jonathan Dooley, Central, Kentucky Wesleyan

Michael Lagestee, Christian Academy, Centre

Jake Paulson, Christian Academy, Minnesota

Anteneh Thompson, Christian Academy, Lindsey Wilson

Kyree Hawkins, Fern Creek, Murray State

Stephon Mayes, Male, Indiana State

Jaelin Carter, Manual, TBA

Joseph Gressette, Manual, Lindsey Wilson

Andre Teague, Manual, Kentucky Wesleyan

Russell Vaden, Moore, Eastern Michigan

Nate Johnson, North Bullitt, Centre

Jacob Vance, North Oldham, Murray State

Bryce Webb, North Oldham, Marian

Jakson Wine, North Oldham, Louisville (walk-on)

Zac Collins, St. Xavier, Purdue (walk-on)

Sam McDonogh, St. Xavier, Morehead State

Braidon Washburn, St. Xavier, Lindsey Wilson

Josue Batista, Southern, Lindsey Wilson

Branden Leff, Spencer County, Georgetown

Isaac Martin, Trinity, Louisville (walk-on)

Cole Spencer, Trinity, Western Kentucky

Zach Williams, Trinity, Morehead State

Larry Harper III, Waggener, Georgetown

Tyquan Jackson, Waggener, Lindsey Wilson