Football coach in Calif. arrested on suspicion of communicating with a minor for sex

An Orange County, Calif., football coach was arrested this week on suspicion of trying to communicate with a minor for sex and attempting to solicit child pornography.

Jeremy Osso, 39, served as a defensive coordinator for the University (Irvine) varsity football team and as an instructional assistant at Irvine High, according to the Irvine Unified School District via the Orange County Register. Authorities tell the Register he was arrested shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday in Irvine by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes the Carlsbad Police Department.

Detectives became aware of Osso in May while doing an online task force operation, Carlsbad police said in a statement obtained by the Register.

“(The district) has been informed by the Carlsbad Police Department that Mr. Osso’s communications were with ICAC task force members; there is no indication Irvine Unified students are involved, ” Annie Brown, a district spokeswoman, said in the statement.

The police told the Register that Osso has been formally accused of communicating with a minor for sex, sending harmful matter to a minor, and attempted solicitation of child pornography and burglary. He has not been charged.

Brown said in the statement that the district was told by Carlsbad police that Osso communicated with a task force member who posed as a girl. Carlsbad police spokeswoman Jodee Sasway said that the operation was conducted online and that Osso was arrested while driving in Irvine.

From 2006 to 2011, Ossa was the head football coach at Costa Mesa (Calif.). According to the Register, he has now been put on unpaid administrative leave by Irvine district officials during the investigation, and will no longer coach or have contact with students at any district schools.

“We have zero tolerance for any behavior that does not support our values, our commitment to integrity, and our service to students,” Brown’s statement said.

Per the Register, Osso was booked into the Vista Detention Facility in San Diego County and his bail was set at $100,000.