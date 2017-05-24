Football coach in Minn. announces he's running for Congress

South metro high school football coach announces run for Congress https://t.co/DqIlGRInPo pic.twitter.com/VVacXFYUQi — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) May 24, 2017

A football coach in Minnesota has decided to get off of the political sidelines and step onto the field.

Jeff Erdmann, a civics teacher and the head coach at the Twin Cities suburb of Rosemount (Minn.), has said he is seeking the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) endorsement in 2018 for the Second Congressional District, where first-term Republican Jason Lewis now serves.

“I never thought I would be running for Congress,” Erdmann said in a news release issued Wednesday and obtained by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “After seeing the behavior of our politicians, especially Jason Lewis, I realized that if working Americans want proper representation, then working Americans like myself need to run for office.”

The 49-year-old Erdmann added to the Star Tribune that his 27 years of teaching American government has shown him that “whether we’re Democrat or Republican, there is more that unites us than divides us.” Erdmann grew up in Lewistown, Minn., and graduated from Minnesota’s Gustavus Adolphus College. The current Eagan, Minn., resident is married and has three children.

Per the Star Tribune, Lewis is a onetime conservative radio talk show host who won the open seat in 2016 by less than 2 percent over DFLer Angie Craig. Craig previously told the Star Tribune that she is likely to run again in 2018.

On the field, Erdmann’s teams have been among the best in Minnesota in his 11 years coaching, making the state tournament seven times.

Now, he will be drawing up a different kind of game plan. You don’t see this kind of a move every day.