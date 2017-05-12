Football coach in Minn. arrested on prostitution-related charge with minor

Search warrants details text message exchange between St. Francis football coach, undercover prostitution sting team https://t.co/rXL87E0sVA — KSTP (@KSTP) May 12, 2017

A head football coach in Minnesota was arrested last month on a charge of agreeing to engage in prostitution with a minor.

Tatum Hermann, the head football coach at St. Francis (Minn.), was arrested on the afternoon of April 12 in Maple Grove, the Maple Grove Police Department confirmed to KSTP-TV.

Hermann has not been formally charged and the police hope to turn the case over to the prosecutor as soon as next week. Per KSTP, a search warrant was filed April 25 for forensic analysis of Hermann’s iPhone.

According to the warrant details obtained by KSTP, Maple Grove police set up an undercover prostitution sting operation April 12 that involved the use of an “undercover decoy” who posed as a juvenile prostitute and furnished an undercover apartment.

Officers posted an advertisement in the escort section of Backpage.com. At 10:42 a.m., the undercover phone number listed in the ad got its first message from Hermann’s cell phone number.

Hermann and the chat team exchanged messages from there, which KSTP details. Among them was one where the chat team said she was 15, and Hermann still agreed to meet. Per KSTP, the two arranged to meet, with Herman allegedly requesting the girl answer the door naked.

Once Hermann arrived at the apartment, the decoy answered the door and led Hermann into the room, where he was arrested. According to the search warrant obtained by KSTP, at the time of the arrest, Hermann had a box of condoms, $120 in cash and a cell phone.

Hermann admitted to authorities in an interview that he agreed to pay $100 for oral sex and possibly sexual intercourse, but that when the girl said she was 15, he did not think she was being truthful.

Hermann’s professional biography has been removed from the school’s website, per KSTP.

Troy Ferguson, the district’s superintendent, released the following statement: