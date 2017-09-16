Football player in Calif. killed by alleged drunk driver

A football team in northern Calif. played with heavy hearts Friday night, having lost a teammate in a car crash earlier in the day.

Cameron Allison, a senior at Lincoln (Stockton, Calif.), was killed in a car accident Friday afternoon. Police say a drunk driver hit the car Allison was riding in.

Friends told Sacramento’s KOVR-TV that the senior was on his way to suit up for Friday’s game at Golden Valley (Merced, Calif.) when the crash happened. Per KOVR, the team debated canceling the game altogether, but then decided to go on in honor of their fallen friend.

Rest in peace Cam, our condolences go out to him and his family 🙏🏼❤️ #PlayForCam — Lincoln High School (@TrojansLHS) September 16, 2017

Cameron Allison- a varsity football player at Stockton's Lincoln HS- killed by alleged DUI driver today. His team still plays in his honor pic.twitter.com/rEX7FpUAu3 — Angela Greenwood (@AGreenwoodNews) September 16, 2017

Lincoln High Varsity teams plays through tragedy. Just hours ago, one of their teammates Cameron Allison was killed by alleged drunk driver. pic.twitter.com/CVMWolhuRh — Angela Greenwood (@AGreenwoodNews) September 16, 2017

Lincoln went on to beat Golden Valley, 45-14.

The driver of the car Allison was riding in was taken to the hospital. Authorities say the alleged drunk driver is 31-year-old Anthony Calderon, who is now in custody.