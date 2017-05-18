Football player in Fla. facing child porn charges

A 16-year-old football player in Florida was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual performance by a child.

Alexander Ngai-Crim, a student at Allen D. Nease (Ponte Vedra, Fla.) High, was taken into custody at his home, deputies told Jacksonville’s WJXT News4Jax.

Deputies told WJXT the investigation into Ngai-Crim began a week ago when detectives at the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an individual had uploaded numerous images of suspected child pornography.

After executing a search warrant early Wednesday morning, detectives seized numerous items of electronic devices and storage that were and will be forensically searched, deputies told WJXT.

Numerous images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children were located on a computer belonging to Ngai-Crim.

Per WJXT, Ngai-Crim was booked into the St. Johns County Jail and will be turned over to Juvenile Justice Authorities.