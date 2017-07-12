Football player in western N.Y. dies after car accident

A rising senior football player in western New York died after a fiery rollover crash over the weekend.

Brian West Jr., who was entering his senior year at Alexander (N.Y.) Central, died early Monday morning from injuries he sustained after his truck crashed Sunday night, according to WHAM-TV.

The 17-year-old lost control of his Chevy Avalanche near his home and, according to witnesses, the truck rolled over several times before catching fire.

“He knew he was almost home – but didn’t comprehend where he was,” Christina Harmon, who lives nearby and came out to help once she heard the crash, told WHAM. “He told me his name was Brian. Brian West. And I said, ‘Honey, you need to stay down – you can’t move.’ “

Per WHAM, deputies arrived on scene to find a pickup truck went off the side of the road, flipped over and ended up in the road. The truck then caught fire. West was then taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died around 5:20 a.m.

Teen in rollover accident on West Bethany Road last night died this morning. https://t.co/LQOJ4rxF8E pic.twitter.com/N5tKY8HGs8 — Howard B. Owens (@howardowens) July 10, 2017

According to WHAM, Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies said they do not think West was wearing a seatbelt. They also added, according to The Batavian, that there was no indication at the scene of alcohol or mobile phone use prior to the accident.

Harmon fought back tears to WHAM as she described trying to comfort the victim’s family.

“I told them just pray. Just pray,” Harmon said. “We did what we could. My heart goes out to the family.”

Tributes to West poured out on social media, including from his sister, Miranda Lynn West.

Rest easy, Brian. Prayers to the West family — alix with an i (@foreverryoung3) July 10, 2017

Brian West, one of the goofiest and sweetest young'ns of my bus riding days. Rest in peace man Darien boyz for life — CoLLiN (@c0llinm0ran) July 10, 2017

Prayers to the West family during this tragic time. Alexander stands behind you 💛💚 RIP Brian, you will be missed by so many — Stephany McBride (@Stephany_Lauren) July 10, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with Brian and the West family. #54 — TrojansSoftball (@AlexTrojansSB) July 10, 2017

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.