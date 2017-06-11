VIDEO: No. 1 receiver recruit Amon-Ra St. Brown has all the touchdown celebrations

Amon-Ra St. Brown, from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.

During this weekend’s Rivals 5-Star Challenge, St. Brown showed why he’s regarded so highly, and also showed that he has all the touchdown celebrations, including the soccer style removal of the shirt.

St. Brown was named the wide receiver/tight end MVP at the camp.

See the video below:

St. Brown and quarterback J.T. Daniels should make Mater Dei among the top teams in the Super 25 preseason rankings this summer.