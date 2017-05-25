Receiver commits to Miami, decommits and recommits in span of 12 hours

A South Florida wide receiver in the Class of 2019 has committed, decommitted and recommitted in the span of about 12 hours, according to 247Sports.

Brieon Fuller from Doral Academy Charter (Miami) announced his commitment to the University of Miami on Wednesday night.

He then decided after talking things over with his mother to decommit about 10 hours later on Thursday morning. In a message to 247Sports, he wrote, “I verbally committed last night to UM [but] after sitting down with my mother my decision has [to] change … I’m opening up my recruitment for other opportunities.”

Shortly thereafter, he posted on Twitter that he was committed to Miami:

As a Class of 2019 prospect, Fuller has plenty of time before he has to sign a National Letter of Intent. Verbal commitments are non-binding so he could change his mind again. Fuller (6-1, 175) has eight reported offers.

He caught five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in Doral’s spring game.