Meet the two football recruits with more than 50 offers in Class of 2018

Josh Moore has more reported scholarship offers than any football recruit in the Class of 2018 with 55. That is nearly half of the 128 FBS schools.

Moore, a four-star wide receiver at IMG Academy Bradenton (Fla.) vividly remembers the first one, which came from Texas-San Antonio almost a year ago.

“It was my sophomore year during track season,” he said. “When I received the news honestly, I cried because I had to put in so much work to get recognized like this. Nobody where I come from is or has done what I’ve done so I feel blessed.”

His most recent offer came last week from Oklahoma State.

“If you asked me to name all 55, yes, I could do that,” he said.

The key point about scholarship offers is that colleges can’t send out official offer letters until Aug. 1 before a player’s senior year. The verbal offers are non-binding until then, just as a player’s commitment is non-binding until he inks his name on National Signing Day.

Jermaine Eskridge, an athlete from Jefferson (Tampa), received his first offer from Louisville in May 2015 when he was a freshman.

Eskridge has committed and then decommitted from South Florida and Kentucky since then, but lists a total of 52 offers, second only to Moore. Asked if he could name them all, he said, “Nah.”

He had narrowed his list to nine in September — USC, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and West Virginia – and has seen fewer offers come in since then, although the list can change.

“I just need to stay focused and remain humble,” he said.

The No. 17 athlete according to the 247Sports Composite, Eskridge is 6-5 and 200 pounds and could be a bigger wide receiver or tight end in college.

“I have great size, great speed and a have a nasty side to me,” he said. “Wherever that ball is, I’m going to get it.”

Moore, ranked as the No. 17 wide receiver and No. 100 player overall in the 247Sports Composite, will play his senior season with one of the nation’s top programs at IMG, which finished second in the Super 25 last fall after an undefeated year.

At 6-3 and 175, Moore has the ability to go up and get the ball. He had 27 receptions for 527 yards and eight touchdowns last season as Yoakum (Texas) reached the state title game. He also ran for 324 yards and four TDs.

He leaves behind his twin brother, Jordan, who will finish at Yoakum. He is a Texas A&M commit at safety.

“It was a very, very hard decision,” Josh said. “(I looked at my) overall development physically and mentally. They have everything I’m looking for to compete and get better at the next level. That was the main reason for the decision.”

Even with 55 offers, Moore is waiting on one more: “Clemson. That’s the one I still want.”