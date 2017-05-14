Weekend recruiting winners: LSU adds four-star WR, Tennessee adds QB

LSU

The Tigers lead this weekend’s football recruiting winners with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Kenan Jones from Berwick (La.).

Jones had been an LSU commit and then decided to reopen his recruitment in February before re-committing Saturday. He is the 16th member of LSU’s class.

Jones — 6-3 and 205 pounds — is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state of Louisiana in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He had 10 receiving touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards as a junior.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee added its second quarterback in four-star Adrian Martinez from Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.).

He joins three-star QB Michael Penix of Tampa in the Vols’ class. Tennessee coaches were watching Penix play in his spring game when Martinez’s commitment came in.

Martinez, who is ranked as the No. 7 dual-threat passer in the class, had more than 20 reported offers and told 247Sports that the biggest challenger to Tennessee was Oklahoma, which made an offer 10 days before he announced his commitment. He had decommitted from Cal more than two weeks ago.

BEST OF THE REST