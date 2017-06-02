Recruiting: Updating the status of Class of 2018 quarterback scene

The Elite 11 Finals are this weekend in the Los Angeles, with the nation’s top Class of 2018 quarterbacks vying for a spot at The Opening Finals in Oregon.

As has been the case in past years, most of the quarterbacks have already announced their college commitments, although there’s plenty of time until National Signing Day.

That said, it’s a good time to look at the landscape and who’s still available among both the dual threats and pro-style passers. Note: Not all the QBs listed received Elite 11 invites.

PRO STYLE

Tanner McKee, No. 4, Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 21 reported offers. McKee has taken the process slow and steady even while others are in a rush. He is hoping to announce his top schools at some point this summer. He unofficially visited Texas and Texas A&M last month and also has been to Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky this spring. The LA schools also are heavily in the mix.

Brevin White, No. 12 Paraclete (Lancaster, Calif.), 10 reported offers. White has been active in visits this spring and is said to be getting closer to a decision. He was on campus at North Carolina Fresno State, Memphis, Oregon State, Tennessee, Washington State and several Ivy League programs, according to Scout.com.

Kaleb Eleby, No. 17, Pattonville Senior (Maryland Heights, Mo.), 11 reported offers. A three-star prospect, most observers point to him picking Illinois. He has two Power Five offers.

Kevin Doyle, No. 20, St. John's College High (Washington, D.C.), 31 reported offers. Doyle transferred from Malvern Prep (Pa.) in hopes of more exposure and has seen his recruiting take off this spring. Doyle attended Junior Days at Pitt and Temple this spring and took unofficials to LSU, Ohio State, Purdue, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State.

DUAL THREAT

Dakereon Joyner, No. 9, Fort Dorchester (North Charleston, S.C.), 18 reported offers. He is scheduled to announce later this month and is down to South Carolina and North Carolina State. After many schools wanted him to consider a position switch, Joyner has pointed to his Elite 11 Finals invite as proof that he is a worthy quarterback.

Gerry Bohanon, No. 11, Earle (Ark.), 17 reported offers. An Elite 11 finalists, Bohanon released a top six of Mississippi State, Arkansas, Louisville, Baylor, Ole Miss and Georgia two weeks ago.

An Elite 11 finalists, Bohanon released a top six of Mississippi State, Arkansas, Louisville, Baylor, Ole Miss and Georgia two weeks ago. Jace Ruder, No. 18, Norton (Kan.), 16 reported offers. He decommitted from Tulsa in late May and has trips planned to Florida State, North Carolina and Georgia in mid-June. He is seeing some increased interest and received an offer from Baylor this week.