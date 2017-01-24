Study: More than half of elite football recruits come from five states

It is no secret that Texas is the country’s high school football focal point, with Florida and California following close behind. And it certainly seems like the lion’s share of the country’s top college football recruits hail from those states alone.

Now we have proof, thanks to the legwork of SB Nation.

Alex Kirschner of SB Nation took a look at the numbers, with the help of the 247Sports Composite Rankings over the last five recruiting cycles. The findings?

According to Kirshner, the top five states have more than half the country’s blue-chip players over the last five years, at roughly 53 percent total. Between Texas, Florida and California alone – the biggies – come 40 percent of four- or five-star recruits.

Additionally, the top 10 states have better than 70 percent of the national total of four- and five-star players for 2017.

The numbers are fascinating to look at, while also confirming what you likely already believed – California, Texas and Florida are college football recruiting hotbeds, as are Georgia, Ohio and Louisiana to a slightly lesser degree.

Also among the discoveries is the fact that nine states have had zero blue-chip recruits over the last five years, with some of those never having one.

And as far as the percentage of top recruits who hail from which state, the numbers don’t vary much from year to year. As Kushner writes, “for the most part, recruiting is the same as it ever was. A few states have way more elite talent than the rest of the union, and that’s likely never going to change.”

You can read more of Kirshner’s findings here.

