Weekend recruiting winners: UCLA gets safety; BC and Wisconsin add QBs

With college football spring games around the nation having wrapped up, the pace of commits has slowed slightly. Here is our weekly spring look at weekend winners on the trail with prospects in the Class of 2018:

UCLA

The Bruins added another physical player to their secondary in four-star safety Stephen Blaylock from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). He is the fourth DB among UCLA’s nine commits for the Class of 2018. Blaylock, listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, is a big hitter who sees the field well.

WISCONSIN

The Badgers added their second quarterback commit for 2018 in Chase Wolf from St. Xavier (Cincinnati). Wisconsin got a December pledge from Ben Bryant from Lyons Township (La Grange, Ill.)

Wisconsin had planned to take two quarterbacks in this cycle.

Wolf visited Wisconsin in late November. The Badgers were the second program to offer him, but others followed.

“I’m gonna be honest, before the Wisconsin (visit) it was between South Carolina and Boston College,” Wolf told Gannett partner Cincinnatti.com. “I kind of put Wisconsin on the backburner but after the visit, I was blown away and I knew right away.”

In the final three games of the regular season and the Bombers’ playoff opener against Fairfield, Wolf completed 97 of 152 passes for 847 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

BOSTON COLLEGE

The Eagles added their second quarterback commit in the last two weeks with 6-5 pro-style prospect Matt Valecce of Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.).

Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) John Langan chose BC last week. The Eagles also were in on Wolf, but when he picked Wisconsin, the opportunity opened for Valeece.

TCU

The Horned Frogs bolstered their offensive line with three-star center John Lanz from Guyer (Denton, Texas).

Lanz, who is nearly 6-4 and weighs 294, is ranked as the No. 12 center in the class.

Other commits of note: