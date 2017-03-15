Football standout shot and killed in Oklahoma

A standout football player was shot and killed late Monday night in Oklahoma City.

Emmanuel “EJ” Zenon, a 16-year-old Prague (Okla.) junior, was killed outside an apartment complex. Oklahoma City police need the public’s help in solving the robbery and gunshot murder.

Police told Oklahoma’s News9 that when they got to the Brookwood Village Apartment complex, Zenon was laying in the street just outside an open car door. Paramedics rushed Zenon to Oklahoma University Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Prague Mayor Cliff Bryant, who volunteers as a substitute teacher at Prague High School from time to time, told News9 that Zenon was not only known as an outstanding two-way football player but an excellent student as well.

“We’re all heartbroken and it’s just a tragedy to our community, a small community and everybody knows everyone, so it’s just devastating,” he said.

Prague football coach Shannon Watford told the Shawnee News-Star he was devastated about Zenon’s death and has been contacting people since he first heard about it this morning. Zenon was a star defensive linemen for the team.

“We will have a lot of broken-hearted young football players,” Watford told the News-Star. “He’s just a young man who was 16 years old, great talent, straight-A student, very personable.”

Zenon would have turned 17 on March 23.