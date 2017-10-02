Football teams in Georgia, Tennessee take field with American flags

As the controversy continues over protests at sporting events during the national anthem, a north Georgia high school team and another in Tennessee took to the field Friday night carrying a number of American flags.

The Fannin County (Ga.) Rebels made the display as they ran onto the field before their game against Greater Atlanta Christian School. The game was played in Blue Ridge, Ga., not quite a two-hour drive from Atlanta.

At Friday’s game against Chattanooga’s (Tenn.) East Ridge High School, Anderson County (Clinton, Tenn.) players and coaches, too, walked onto the field carrying American flags.

Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” played in the stadium as patriotic fireworks were set off.

“The NFL has been using that venue for other causes, we wanted to make sure our platform was used for what it was intended,” Anderson Co. coach David Gillum said. “Our kids have dads in military some of them are over there now, we wanted to do our part to show support for the freedoms they fought for.”

Normally, the team is still in the locker rooms during the National Anthem, but chose to enter the field earlier on Friday to be able to be there.

“In light of everything going on in NFL, we asked our kids and let them decide if they wanted do something, we were for it, but we didn’t wanted them to be in a controversy,” said Gillum. “They wanted to do something in support of our military and National Anthem, being a platform for us to honor our vets, military, family that has served, everyone who has fought and died for it.”