For elite recruits, football quickly becomes a business

Brevin Jordan is ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite. He also plays for Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), the three-time defending Super 25 champions.

During his weekend at The Opening Finals in Oregon, the Miami commit tweeted that how grateful he was to be where he is, but also noted that football turned into a business, especially for players at the highest levels of the high school game.

Extremely grateful to be in the position I am today this football stuff turned into a business real quick. #BlessedAndThankful 🙏🏾 — Brevin L. Jordan+ (@Brevinjordan) July 4, 2017

USA TODAY High School Sports caught up with Jordan to get more of his perspective.

“It’s just crazy,” he said. “Three years ago I was playing freshman football and back then it was just a game. Now it’s still a game, but it’s not just a game. It’s a business.

“Thousands of dollars paid for, going to camps, rankings and stuff — there’s so much more then just putting on the pads on Fridays. It’s a grind and now my life can be dramatically changed in four-five years.”

Asked if he would change anything, Jordan said, “I wouldn’t change anything. That’s the exciting part about this business. You don’t know how things are gonna work out — (things like) fourth-round draft picks can become the highest-paid players. It’s all love and fun.”