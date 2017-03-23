For National Puppy Day, 5 times real puppies got involved in recruiting

When your school name is the Georgia Bulldogs, there are worse ideas than getting an actual dog involved in the recruiting process as we’ve seen over the last few years.

Go back to 2011 when Isiaah Crowell, the No. 1 running back in the class, made his National Signing Day announcement by hoisting a live bulldog puppy for the cameras. The puppy was wearing a Georgia sweater and Crowell nicknamed him mini-UGA, after the Georgia mascot at the time.

While Crowell did don the hat, similar to most signing day ceremonies, the dog stole the show.

“It was my friend’s dog,” Crowell told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I figured it’d be a good idea since he already had a dog.”

In September 2015, running back Elijah Holyfield — son of the former heavyweight champion — brought out to adorable bulldog puppies to help make the announcement for Georgia.

In January 2016, Georgia coach Kirby Smart showed up at Alabama commit Tyler Simmons’ house with a bulldog for an in-home visit. Simmons, by the way, would end up flipping to Georgia, although we’re not sure how much credit to give the bulldog.

On National Signing Day in 2016, defensive tackle Michal Carter announced his intention to sign with Georgia with the help of an actual bulldog.

Gus Malzahn is the Auburn coach, and Auburn’s mascot is a tiger. But that didn’t spot him for a dog encounter on the recruiting trail. Malzahn was mobbed by the dogs of offensive line commit Nick Brahms during an in-home visit. The scene made for a cute photo with the coach and Sadie, Harley and Odie.