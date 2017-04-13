For the first time, Oklahoma produces a DI lacrosse recruit

OCS' JP Morris becomes Oklahoma's first Division I lacrosse signee https://t.co/g5lhLkU8VA #OKPreps — Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) April 12, 2017

A teenager from Oklahoma is headed to compete at the highest level of lacrosse, and that’s more than a novelty.

As reported by The Oklahoman, Oklahoma Christian School senior JP Morris became the first from Oklahoma to sign a letter of intent to compete for a Division I lacrosse program. Morris will be part of the Mount St. Mary’s team beginning with fall 2017.

“Everything I’ve worked for is finally paying off,” Morris told the Oklahoman at his signing ceremony. “It’s always proving people wrong that keeps me going.”

That Morris has reached the Division I heights is remarkable achievement. Oklahoma still lacks organized high school lacrosse teams, which has left Morris to find club teams to compete for. In the spring, that’s a local team based in Edmond, Okla. In the summer, it’s a more competitive squad based out of Frisco, Texas.

The travel schedule and limited options in Oklahoma have made for plenty travel miles for the midfielder, who now heads even farther afield, traveling east to Maryland, lacrosse’s true hotbed, where he’ll finally be right in the middle of it all.