Forde sets 2 records as SHA swimmers win again

This time there would be no bell-lap mishap for Brooke Forde, and she had her mom on deck just to make sure.

The Sacred Heart Academy star capped her high school career in style Saturday, winning four events and setting two state records while helping the Valkyries capture their fifth straight team title during the Swimming and Diving State Championships at the University of Louisville’s Ralph Wright Natatorium.

During Friday’s preliminaries, Forde was well on her way to the state record in the 500-yard freestyle. But an official mistakenly rang the ball indicating Forde’s final 50 yards too early, causing her to stop for several seconds and costing her the state record.

When the bell lap came during Saturday’s final, Forde’s mother, Tricia, a longtime swimming official, was on hand to ring the bell.

“I was nervous when they asked me,” said Tricia Forde, herself a state champion in the 200 medley relay as a freshman at Central in 1980. “I better not mess it up. So I kept my own count over there, just in case.

“It was kind of cool, and I was honored to be able to do it. And she came up and thanked me, which getting out of a 17-year-old is pretty good.”

Brooke Forde finished with a time of 4:39.87, smashing the previous record of 4:43.38 set by Sacred Heart’s Leah Stevens in 2013. Stevens currently is a member of the swim team at Stanford University, where Forde is headed next fall.

Forde said Friday’s mishap served as motivation Saturday.

“It was an honest mistake, and it wasn’t really anyone’s fault,” said Forde, who earned the meet’s Most Outstanding Competitor award. “It wasn’t the end of the world.”

Sacred Heart won six of 12 events and finished with 372.5 points. Notre Dame finished second with 265 points and was followed by Christian Academy (208.5), Manual (190), North Oldham (170) and Collegiate (129).

CAL took the combined (boys and girls) team title with 311.50 points, followed by Manual (265) and North Oldham (254).

Forde and junior Tonner DeBeer led the way for Sacred Heart on Saturday, both winning two individual events and swimming legs on the victorious 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

Forde also set a state record in the 200 free with a time of 1:44.68. DeBeer won the 100 butterfly (53.02 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (53.94 seconds).

Sacred Heart always has a wardrobe theme for the state championships and this year wore red boxing robes with white trim as a tribute to Muhammad Ali. The backs of their T-shirts read “Float like a butterfly, swim like a Valkyrie.”

Coach Jim Luebbe said the key to the large margin of victory was the team’s performance in Friday’s prelims – bell problems aside.

“Saturday is always electric,” Luebbe said. “If you can get positioned Friday, the atmosphere itself will let you swim your heart out on Saturday.”

Louisville produced three other individual champions in Manual’s 200 free relay team, Christian Academy freshman Gabriela Albiero and Collegiate junior Kaylee Wheeler.

Manual’s Annie Michael, Raegan Reisert, Kristin Adams and Zorry Mason won the 200 free relay in 1:36.70, just ahead of runner-up North Oldham (1:36.79).

Albiero won the 50 freestyle in 22.94 seconds, just missing her state-record time of 22.80 seconds set last year. She said she was inspired by the performance of her brother, Nicolas, a CAL senior who earned Most Outstanding Competitor honors during Saturday’s boys meet.

“Nic really set the stage,” she said. “He’s just so good, and I don’t understand that, but he really inspired me. He really set the mood for the weekend.”

Wheeler won the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.00 despite battling a stomach bug.

“I was pretty happy with my time,” she said. “On Thursday I actually got sick, so I was a little afraid for this meet. But this is my pool, and that was a comforting thing. I knew my teammates were with me and it would be a fun race.”

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At University of Louisville Ralph Wright Natatorium

Top team results: 1. Sacred Heart 372.5; 2. Notre Dame 265; 3. Christian Academy 208.5; 4. Manual 190; 5. North Oldham 170; 6. Collegiate 129; 7. Dixie Heights 128.5; 8. Paul Dunbar 97; 9. Tates Creek 85.5; 10. Bowling Green 71; 12. (tie) South Oldham 51; 14. Ballard 48; 15. Assumption 44; 30. (tie) Oldham County, Eastern 6; 38. Kentucky Country Day 1.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Sacred Heart (Tonner DeBeer, Claire Donan, Brooke Forde, Allison Bauer) 1:42.64; 2. North Oldham 1:44.82; 3. Notre Dame 1:45.11; 4. Christian Academy 1:45.13.

200 freestyle: 1. Brooke Forde (Sacred Heart) 1:44.68; 2. Lydia Jackson (South Oldham) 1:47.86; 3. Sophie Skinner (Notre Dame) 1:47.93; 4. Amanda Smith (Notre Dame) 1:49.35.

200 individual medley: 1. Samantha Glass (Notre Dame) 2:00.42; 2. Zorry Mason (Manual) 2:01.67; 3. Kelly Tichenor (North Oldham) 2:02.35; 4. Anna Hogan (Manual) 2:03.88.

50 freestyle: 1. Gabriela Albiero (Christian Academy) 22.94; 2. Maggie Gholston (Greenwood) 23.22; 3. Kaylee Wheeler (Collegiate) 23.81; 4. Kenady Beil (Dixie Heights) 24.13.

1-meter diving: 1. Lindsey Fox (Scott) 432.10; 2. Flanary Patterson (Madison Southern) 408.65; 3. Marian Tiemeier (Campbell County) 385.25; 4. Mackie Redford (Lexington Catholic) 384.00.

100 butterfly: 1. Tonner DeBeer (Sacred Heart) 53.02; 2. Gabriela Albiero (Christian Academy) 54.32; 3. Mallory Beil (Dixie Heights) 54.67; 4. Zorry Mason (Manual) 54.89.

100 freestyle: 1. Sophie Skinner (Notre Dame) 49.89; 2. Maggie Gholston (Greenwood) 50.91; 3. Hitona Miyabayashi (Elizabethtown) 51.78; 4. Kenady Beil (Dixie Heights) 52.23.

500 freestyle: 1. Brooke Forde (Sacred Heart) 4:39.87; 2. Rachel Klinker (Tates Creek) 4:49.78; 3. Lydia Jackson (South Oldham) 4:51.06; 4. Lauren Denham (Paul Dunbar) 4:56.30.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Manual (Annie Michael, Raegan Reisert, Kristin Adams, Zorry Mason) 1:36.70; 2. North Oldham 1:36.79; 3. Sacred Heart 1:37.09; 4. Tates Creek 1:37.47.

100 backstroke: 1. Tonner DeBeer (Sacred Heart) 53.94; 2. Amanda Smith (Notre Dame) 54.96; 3. Hitona Miyabayashi (Elizabethtown); 4. Grace Huber (Sacred Heart) 56.98.

100 breaststroke: 1. Kaylee Wheeler (Collegiate) 1:02.00; 2. Claire Donan (Sacred Heart) 1:03.04; 3. Rachel Howard (Christian Academy) 1:03.32; 4. Mollie Bushelman (Beechwood) 1:03.38.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Sacred Heart (Tonner DeBeer, Sophia Miller, Allison Bauer, Brooke Forde) 3:22.98; 2. Notre Dame 3:23.83; 3. Christian Academy 3:31.40; 4. Collegiate 3:32.87.

Outstanding Meet Competitor: Brooke Forde (Sacred Heart).

Tim Cahill Outstanding Coach Award: Jim Luebbe (Sacred Heart) and Dave Doolin (Tates Creek).

Outstanding Diving Coach: Katie Barber (Beechwood).

All-State first team: Brooke Forde, Tonner DeBeer (Sacred Heart); Lydia Jackson (South Oldham); Sophie Skinner, Samantha Glass, Amanda Smith (Notre Dame); Zorry Mason (Manual); Gabriela Albiero (Christian Academy); Maggie Gholston (Greenwood); Lindsey Fox (Scott); Rachel Klinker (Tates Creek); Kaylee Wheeler (Collegiate).

All-State second team: Kelly Tichenor, Morgan Miller, Lillie Oglesby (North Oldham); Anna Hogan (Manual); Flannery Patterson (Madison Southern); Marian Tiemeier (Campbell County); Mackie Redford (Lexington Catholic); Abby Miller, Mollie Bushelman (Beechwood); Mallory Beil (Dixie Heights); Lauren Denham (Paul Dunbar); Hitonia Miyabayashi (Elizabethtown); Claire Donan (Sacred Heart); Rachel Howard (Christian Academy).