Forderhase wins High Desert League golf opener

Reno’s Patrick Forderhase fired a 77 to take medalist honors in the High Desert League golf opener Wednesday at Wildcreek.

Tommy Zumtobel, also from Reno, was second with a 79.

Reno was the top team, shooting a 409, followed by Reed at 435, and Spanish Springs at 448.

The next High Desert tournament is April 4 at Somersett.

High Desert League Tournament

at Wildcreek

Reno 409: Zumtobel 79, Fleiner 81, Hall 91, Forderhase 77, Colfer 82, Lew 90.

Reed, 435: Forman 87, Baker 89, Dalo 80, Harris 89, Way 103, Emerson 90,

Spanish Springs 448: Frankoski 85, Penrod 87, Cox 87, Woods 98, Martin 91, Humphreys 101

McQueen 486: Bell 91, Moller 89 Clayton 96, Hilson 112 Buxton 98, Case 128.

North Valleys 541: S.Smith 89, Dumo 111, Wiliams 110, Likes 117, Thissen 114, A Smith 133.

Hug n/s: Tyler 124.