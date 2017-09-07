Not just Irma: Forest fires could lead to Idaho football cancellations, too

The slate of South Florida football games has already been cast asunder by the projected path of Hurricane Irma. Now it appears another natural disaster could keep high school teams off the field on Friday night as well.

As reported by the Idaho Statesman, smoke from wildfires that stretch across the Northwest are creating hazardous air quality in Idaho, threatening teams’ ability to compete on the field. Boise, West Ada and Nampa’s school districts, three of the largest in the state, all have policies that forbid student athletes from competing or training outside when air quality is deemed unhealthy by crossing above the 150 threshold.

With the current blaze in Idaho covering more than 110-square miles (per the Associated Press), it’s highly possible that the air conditions that kept students indoors on Tuesday and Wednesday could keep them off the field on Friday as well.

There is some good news from Idaho to level out the bad: A low-pressure system is expected to come into the area at some point Thursday and clear out a good amount of the smoke that is currently choking the region. Whether that clears the air enough to justify the full high school football schedule to go ahead remains to be seen.

For now, Idaho football fans will hope for the best and a season that can continue without interruption, just as they hope their lives will avoid major upheaval do to the continued fires across the west.