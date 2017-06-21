Former ALL-USA pitcher, Marlins top prospect Braxton Garrett undergoes Tommy John surgery

MIAMI — Left-hander Braxton Garrett, the Miami Marlins’ top prospect, has undergone Tommy John surgery.

Garrett was the seventh overall selection in the 2016 amateur draft and was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team as a senior at Florence (Ala.).

The 19-year-old made his professional debut this year with Single-A Greensboro, starting four games before going on the disabled list.

Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery Tuesday.

Right-hander Tyler Kolek, the Marlins’ top pick in the 2014 draft, underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2016. He is expected to resume pitching soon.

USA TODAY High School Sports contributed to this report.