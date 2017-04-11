Former ALL-USA star Erin Boley to transfer from Notre Dame basketball

Erin Boley, a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team in 2016, will transfer from Notre Dame, Boley’s former AAU coach confirmed to Gannett partner The (Louisville) Courier-Journal on Monday.

Boley has not yet announced where she will transfer to, but Kentucky Premier coach David Tapley said Monday that Boley’s options are “wide open.” Boley, a five-star recruit and the Gatorade National Player of the Year, had offers from schools including Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee coming out of Elizabethtown (Ky.) High School.

Louisville was a finalist alongside Notre Dame in Boley’s recruitment, but Atlantic Coast Conference transfer rules state that Boley would have to sit out a season and lose a season of eligibility if transferring within the conference.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz told the Courier-Journal on Monday that the university has not been contacted by Notre Dame regarding Boley’s release. A Notre Dame athletics department spokesman confirmed Boley’s transfer but said he did not know details of her release.

Boley, a 6-foot-2 forward, averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds as a freshman for the Fighting Irish. She started 10 games, including Notre Dame’s NCAA Tournament matchups against Ohio State and Stanford.