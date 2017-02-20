Former ALL-USA star Tyler Ulis has jersey retired by Marian Catholic (Ill.)

Tyler Ulis averaged 23.3 points, 6.8 assists and 2.8 steals as a senior at Marian Catholic in Chicago Heights, Ill., in the 2013-14 season. He was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA third team and was a McDonald’s All American.

Two years later, Ulis was named the SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year and a USA TODAY Sports All-American.

Now, he’s a a rookie with the Phoenix Suns and two weeks after his 21st birthday. He has appeared in 36 games, averaging nine minutes per game.

With the NBA All-Star break upon us, Ulis returned to his hometown to have his jersey retired by the school in a ceremony. The video above from The Cube features an in-game interview.

Ulis even broke out his letter jacket and some Marian Catholic gear for the occasion.