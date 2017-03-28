Former Augie assistant named Washington girls soccer coach

Sioux Falls Washington announced Dale Weiler as its new head girls soccer coach Tuesday afternoon.

Weiler, a Hudson, Wisc. native, was a midfielder/forward at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he graduated with the eighth-most assists in program history (23) and registered nine career goals.

He played in the Premier Development League in 2005 with the Chicago Fire Reserves and in the National Premier Soccer League with the Milwaukee Bavarians in 2006.

Weiler played professionally for the Minnesota Thunder (United Soccer League) from 2007-09.

In terms of coaching experience, Weiler has spent time as a coach with the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club and as an assistant coach at Augustana University. He previously served as head coach at Triton High School in Minnesota.

