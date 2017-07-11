Former Bay Area tennis coach arrested for sex with teen years after initial charges dropped

A former high school tennis coach who resurrected his career as a private instructor years after charges for sexually molesting minors resulted in a hung jury has now been arrested on charges that he engaged in sexual activity with a teenager.

As reported by the East Bay Times, 53-year-old Normandie Burgos was arrested in connection with two separate charges of having sexual relationships with teenagers, one of whom is known to be a 14-year-old male.

RPD Dets. arrested 53 yr. old tennis coach Normandie Burgos for sexual assaults on boys in the past few years https://t.co/D30UxbqIhg pic.twitter.com/Fe5nhCfTFD — Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) July 10, 2017

“This case is a testament to the strength and courage of the most recent victim in coming forward despite public misperceptions, and making sure the victimization of further young men at the hands of Burgos ends here,” Marin County Senior Deputy District Attorney Paul Graves told the Times.

Burgos previously served as the tennis coach and a gym teacher at Tamalpais High School in Marin, Calif., when he was charged with lacivious conduct with a teenager in 2006. When Burgos went to trial on the charges against him, his lawyer painted the then 42-year-old as a homosexual who was the victim of rampant homophobia.

That defense was met with a decidedly mixed reaction from jurors, leading to a final 8-4 count in favor of conviction for sexual battery but an 8-4 count against conviction for lewd conduct, good enough for a hung jury.

Prosecutors declined to re-try the former coach, who then set up the Burgos Tennis Foundation in nearby Sausalito, which is the role in which he has now been accused of assaulting a teen.

It’s believed that other victims could still be at large, and officials have said any additional former students who were targeted or molested by Burgos should reach out to Marin County authorities.