Former Colo. coach and student teacher charged with sexual assault in forcing teen into sex

A now-former Cañon City (Colo.) student teacher and assistant track coach has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident with a student that allegedly occurred in June. The coach was not retained in either of his roles with the Cañon City school district for the 2016-17 school year.

As reported by the Cañon City Daily Record, 24-year-old Austin Trahern groomed a 15-year-old female student by flirting with her at track practices, eventually striking up a relationship that transferred outside of school hours. In June, he allegedly took matters far further by coercing her into sex, per the Daily Record:

In early June, the affidavit states, Trahern drove the victim to a secluded area, where he allegedly told her to perform oral sex and then had intercourse with her. “After they finished, Trahern … gave her $20 and told her to go get the morning after pill,” the affidavit said. The affidavit also said Trahern forced the victim’s head into his groin, and after the victim reportedly refused to undress, took her clothes off and forced her legs open. “I did not want to do it, but I didn’t specifically say no just because I didn’t know that the effects of that would be,” the victim said in the affidavit.

While the incident occurred in June, investigations were complicated by the fact that the crime was not reported until late July, via a friend of the victim. At that point, the incident was too far removed for the administration of a rape kit or similar biological testing, though another assistant track coach at Cañon City has already spoken about his concerns relative to Trahern before the incident.

“Now long term looking at it, I should have said something,” Cañon City assistant track coach Brian Atencio said in the affidavit, per the Daily Record’s reporting.