Former Connecticut football coach sues Hartford superintendent for defamation

A former Connecticut high school football coach who was fired after allegations arose claiming he handled his players with an aggressive physicality.

As reported by the Hartford Courant, former Bulkeley High School head football coach Pablo Ortiz Jr. filed suit against Hartford Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, citing defamation over allegations which first surfaced in January, claiming that Ortiz had slammed a student to the ground while breaking up a fight and that he was repeatedly verbally abusive.

According to Ortiz’s lawyer, an ongoing stigma connected with the allegations against him have, “tainted (Ortiz’s) whole reputation,” making it virtually impossible to regain a coaching role in his home region of Northern Connecticut.

Fired Bulkeley football coach returns to DCF job following investigation https://t.co/sPRoNDWkx8 pic.twitter.com/nlZ5j0LoY6 — Hartford Courant (@hartfordcourant) May 10, 2017

Ortiz’s suit seeks reinstatement at Bulkeley, though his lawyer Peter Finch held that lingering animosity between Ortiz and Bulkeley may necessitate the coach look for a role leading another school in the Hartford school district when one may eventually become available.

For now, Ortiz’s lawsuit serves to ensure that the claims which precipitated the coach’s dismissal aren’t fully in the past, with the former coach now unsettling the coaching staff that was brought in to succeed him.