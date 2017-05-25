Former De La Salle (Calif.) JV football player found guilty of rape

A former De La Salle High junior varsity football player was found in juvenile court to have sexually assaulted a girl from a nearby high school last year, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the East Bay Times, charges of rape and oral copulation were found true against the boy, whose name is not being released. The outcome means the boy, who was 15 at the time of the assault, could be sentenced to juvenile hall for the remainder of his youth.

Per the Times, the charges carry a maximum confinement period of 10 years, but juvenile wards of the court cannot be given fixed prison sentences.

The victim, a student at neighboring Carondelet High School, reported the assault to police three days after it happened, saying the boy had forced himself on her after De La Salle’s varsity team won a November playoff game.

“The victim is an amazing young lady,” Contra Costa County deputy district attorney Jean Skilling said, according to the Times. “She is to be commended for her courage to come forward and seek justice, not only for herself but also on behalf of all victims of sexual assault.”

This newspaper is not naming the suspect or the victim because they are minors. Their family members also are not named.

The boy’s dad, who is a registered sex offender himself over a decade-old conviction, told the East Bay Times in December that the sex was “consensual.”

“He’s tall, dark and handsome, he plays for De La Salle, there’s a lot of girls that want to be with my son,” the father said in December. “When young, fast girls see something they like, they go after it. … They were just two teenagers having sex; they were just doing it at the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

The girl’s father disputes the claim.