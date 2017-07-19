Former Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) football coaching legend Greg Toal joins staff at Bergen Catholic

ORADELL, N.J. – Greg Toal is joining the faculty and football staff at Bergen Catholic.

Bergen Catholic school President Brother Brian M. Walsh confirmed the news – long anticipated – that Toal, the former head coach at Don Bosco Prep, would be joining coach Nunzio Campanile’s staff.

The school is expected to send out a press release later today. NorthJersey.com was granted an exclusive first look.

For Toal, it brings his career full circle. His first high school coaching job was at Bergen Catholic on Tony Karcich’s staff in the 1970s.

“I think he brings to Bergen Catholic dedication to kids,” Walsh said Wednesday morning. “I think he brings knowledge of how to get kids to focus on a goal. That’s a life skill they can transfer from football to other aspects of their life.”

Walsh said he expects Toal to be greeted with open arms by Bergen Catholic students and alumni, and that there was never a second thought to bringing Toal on board.

“No, because he started with us,” said Walsh with a smile.

Toal’s career at Don Bosco Prep ended curiously with the school holding a press conference in February ostensibly to announce his retirement and to introduce new coach Mike Teel.

But Toal was not present.

Toal has stayed largely silent since then, while it was rumored that he and Don Bosco were working on a settlement.

When reached Wednesday by phone, Toal declined to comment at this point.

Campanile was Toal’s offensive coordinator at Don Bosco Prep from 2000-09, before taking the job at Bergen Catholic. He has long been an admirer of Toal.

“There is nothing he hasn’t done on the football field, so to bring Greg to our program only augments what we are already offering, which we are very proud of to begin with,” Campanile said in the release.

“Coach Toal is just a high character guy. He’s coached literally thousands of kids and probably seen just about everything you can see on a football field. I think he will be a great influence on our players.”

Toal is the only North Jersey football coach to win titles at three different schools: Hackensack, River Dell and Don Bosco. He also coached at Saddle Brook for two years.

Toal took the head coaching job at Don Bosco in 1999 and led the Ironmen to nine Non-Public Group 4 titles in his tenure and a pair of mythical national championships in 2009 and 2011.

