Former Fla. DB with Maryland, Kansas scholarship offers arrested for second time since February

If George Hunter really has a future in football, he certainly isn’t setting himself up to make it easy on himself.

Hunter, who starred at both Atlantic (as a junior) and Boynton Beach (as a senior) in Florida, is likely to spend some time in jail rather than on campus at Maryland, Kansas or Florida Atlantic, each of which offered him a scholarship to play football. That’s because Hunter has now been charged with possession of a whopping 580 grams of marijuana with the intent to sell. Or at least we hope we planned to sell it, because that’s a terrifying amount of any drug to try and use. For frame of reference, the threshold between possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell is 20 grams. Hunter had 29 times that amount on his person when he was arrested.

Hunter’s latest arrest came Friday, according to the Palm Beach Post. We mention “latest” because he was also arrested in mid-February for attempting to sell six different stolen iPhones to an undercover Boynton Beach detective.

Either of those mistakes might be chalked up as a dumb teenage mistake by coaches at junior colleges nationwide, any of which would likely be keen to add a player of Hunter’s considerable talent; he had 65 tackles and five interceptions competing for Boynton Beach in his final prep season.

Shhhh Keep Sleeping On Me 💯😶🤐 pic.twitter.com/ce7STQozZj — George Hunter III (@Nopatience4__) October 15, 2016

Together, the two moves might just be enough to keep Hunter away from a sanctioned competitive football field forever. That’s a shame for his talent, but perhaps a blessing to any of the coaches who might have otherwise stuck their neck out to taking a chance on him.

No word on whether Hunter was complying with an earlier order that he attend school every day or violate the terms of his release following his arrest for the sale of the stolen iPhones. That certainly seems unlikely to matter now.