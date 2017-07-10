Former Fla. two-sport star makes inspirational return to weight room after losing leg to cancer

The bench press is one of Cam Brown’s favorite exercises.

It’s considered a standard movement to gain upper-body strength and muscle mass.

Brown is after both results again.

“I am getting all flabby and stuff. I am trying to get back to where I look big,” Brown said and laughed.

Brown’s return to Florida (Tallahassee) High’s weight room this week hasn’t surprised those who know him.

Cancer has claimed Brown’s left leg, which was amputated above the knee last Thursday.

The disease has not claimed his resolve or upbeat disposition.

Brown still has a mountain of work ahead of him, but he’s ready to climb it. Today, tomorrow and the upcoming weeks when he’s fitted with a prosthetic leg.

“He has been (one of) the most positive kids I have ever been around,” Florida High football coach Jarrod Hickman said.

“When he gets healthy, he’s going to figure out what he wants to do and he’s going to do it.”

Brown was a multi-sport star at Florida High who signed a football scholarship with Western Carolina last February.

The senior’s world stopped turning momentarily last spring following the wrestling season. Brown was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive type of bone cancer, in his sore left shinbone.

It was a scary moment for Brown, but he quickly regrouped and prepared for the arduous journey ahead.

Brown has undergone aggressive chemotherapy treatments, and more are scheduled to combat the cancer that has spread to his lungs.

When it was determined that Brown’s left leg had to be amputated, Brown – strong in his faith – embraced peace, not bitterness. He focused on returning to the weight room as soon as possible.

Two days after his surgery he was pumping out push-ups and abdominal crunches in his bedroom. He telephoned Hickman Sunday and asked if the Seminoles’ weight room was open Monday.

“He hasn’t shed a tear about this and he doesn’t want me and his friends crying about it,” said Will Haigler, a returning Florida High receiver and one of Brown’s best buddies and weight-lifting partners.

“He lives in the weight room. Working hard is part of his life.”

