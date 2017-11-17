Former coach pleads guilty to sending messages to teen 'more explicit than ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’'

A now-former Georgia assistant football coach pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges that he sent sexually explicit material to a teenager. He was sentenced to seven years of probation including six months that must be spent behind bars.

Thomas Norman, a 29-year-old husband and father of two, was serving as the defensive line coach at Jones County High School in Georgia in fall 2016 when explicit messages between himself and a teenager at the school were discovered. He resigned shortly thereafter, but the damage to Norman’s reputation and life were already done.

In all, officials determined that Norman and the unidentified 16-year-old exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls, texts and chats across a span of just 19 days. At least one of those messages was a photo of his penis.

According to the Macon Telegraph, Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Dawn Baskin described those messages as, “more explicit than ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’”

The communication between coach and teen occurred across all forms of social media, including Facebook and Snapchat. Norman clearly didn’t focus on keeping his keeping his social media messages discreet; the 2000 interactions described above were only the messages and calls that authorities could uncover. They are convinced there are other messages which were not recoverable.