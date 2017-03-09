Former Ga. football coach indicted in player injury case

BREAKING: A grand jury indicted the head football coach at McIntosh County Academy with two misdemeanors & a felony https://t.co/18uZzWOMzy — The News (@Brunswick_News) March 9, 2017

A former head football coach in Georgia has been indicted on one felony and two misdemeanors in connection with an injury a player suffered last summer.

Robby Robinson, who was the head coach at McIntosh County Academy (Darien, Ga.), was indicted by a grand jury of McIntosh County Superior Court for one count of misdemeanor reckless conduct, one count of misdemeanor hazing and one count of felony cruelty to children in the second degree.

According to the Florida Times-Union, the three charges appear to stem from the same incident in which Robinson was deemed criminally negligent in not preventing other people from making violent physical contact with Jimmie Lee Ellison that caused him to suffer “cruel and excessive, physical and mental pain…”

Lee was subject to unwanted, violent physical contact “in connection with gaining acceptance and/or approval with the McIntosh County Academy varsity football team,” the indictment states.

The charges come after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation turned over its findings to Atlantic Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden.

Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Kingsland Office, told the Times-Union then that investigation would determine whether football players had suffered injuries as the result of hazing or child neglect.

“Students have been injured due to these incidents,” Carson told the Times-Union.

Courtney Ward told the Times-Union her son had suffered a concussion Aug. 26 when he was blindsided by a hit as he stood in a huddle as the team was practicing. Ward said her son was out of school for nearly a month recovering from the effects of a concussion, including vision problems and headaches.

Ward told the Times-Union that she believes at least two other players had been hurt because players were in charge of handing out harsh, physical discipline.

Robinson still had a job Thursday, but not in athletics.