Former girlfriend of Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez recants domestic violence claims in affidavit

A former girlfriend of suspended Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) football coach Kenny Sanchez has recanted her allegations of domestic violence that led to charges against Sanchez, according to an affidavit provided by Sanchez’ attorney.

In the affidavit provided to USA TODAY Sports by Ross Goodman, Brooke Jade Stewart said: “I was acting under extreme grief due to feeling the loss of my son on Christmas Day for the first time and the anniversary of my mother’s death that I reported something that was untrue. Contrary to my report to the police, Kenny simply came over on Christmas day to pick up Kayson and left without any physical altercation. He never punched, pushed, scratched or grabbed me on December 25, 2016, December 17, 2016 or at any other time.

“It is my desire that no further action is taken against Kenny Sanchez based upon my actions.”

Kenny Sanchez is Kayson’s father.

The complaint for the Christmas Day incident was filed Jan. 23 and Sanchez failed to show for a Feb. 21 hearing, according to court records. That led to the issuance of a warrant. He was arrested April 4.

He is facing one count of one count of misdemeanor domestic battery in Las Vegas Justice Court. His trial date had been set for May 30.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Goodman said he’s asking prosecutors to dismiss the charges, but prosecutor Lisa Luzaich said she will continue pursuing the case against Sanchez.

In an email to Goodman that he provided, Stewarts writes that she met with the prosecutor in late April after being contacted. She also wrote that she “made up allegations of domestic violence against Kenny. I’m sorry and embarrassed for my actions. He does not deserve this and is a great father.”

Sanchez was suspended by the school after his arrest, pending the outcome of the case.

Sanchez coached Bishop Gorman to an undefeated season in 2016 and the No. 1 spot in the Super 25 football rankings, the third consecutive season the Gaels finished atop the rankings.