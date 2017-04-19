Former girls basketball and softball coach in Minn. sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

A former girls basketball and softball coach in Minnesota was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge.

According to court records obtained by KSTP-TV, Aitkin (Minn.) coach Kristy Lynn Hoge was accused last May of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student at the school.

According to a Star Tribune story from last May, Hoge was removed from her job as a fourth-grade teacher after her relationship with the high school student was discovered.

As a part of her sentencing, the 25-year-old Hoge was placed under supervised probation for two years and must pay her victim $1,095 in restitution, per court documents obtained by KSTP. She must also register as a predatory offender.

Additionally, KSTP reported that Hoge is not allowed to have contact with her victim and is subject to searches.

Hoge also faced four felony sexual misconduct charges which were dismissed. She pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, which is a gross misdemeanor.