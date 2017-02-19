Former Glendale Ironwood football coach Chuck Esquivel dies at 57

Former Glendale Ironwood football coach Chuck Esquivel died on Sunday, according to Ironwood High School.

Esquivel was 57 years old and had late-stage pancreatic cancer.

Ironwood inducted Esquivel into its athletic hall of fame in a ceremony on Friday. Esquivel watched a live stream of the program from his Valley home.

Esquivel was an assistant football coach at Ironwood from 1987 to 1995 and the head coach from 1996-2002.

The Eagles were 45-32-1 under Esquivel and 6-2 in the playoffs. He took Ironwood to two state championship games.

We are sad to post that Chuck Esquivel passed away this morning. A celebration of life is being planned & details w… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Ironwood High School (@IronwoodHS) February 19, 2017

Esquivel also was an assistant track coach for throwers during most of his time at the school.

Esquivel grew up in Kearny and was an offensive lineman at Glendale Community College and New Mexico. He was an assistant at Ironwood before being named head coach.

Esquivel coached and taught Spanish at Ironwood for nearly 30 years. As a Spanish teacher, he is known for giving students nicknames and teaching them South American geography through the singing of a silly song.

According to those who spoke Friday, the state titles were among the least of Esquivel’s accomplishments.

“I’ve always been a little bit jealous of Chuck Esquivel,” Glendale Cactus football coach Larry Fetkenhier told the crowd. “What a kind, caring human being he is. It is hard to find somebody who does not like Coach Esquivel.

“You,” Fetkenhier said, addressing Esquivel, “are what teachers and coaches should be.”

Reporter Kent Somers contributed to this story.