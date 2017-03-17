Former head football coach in Fla. accused of sexual relationship with student

Former Miami Edison High School teacher, football coach accused of having sexual relationship with student: https://t.co/zU4EPwtvSV pic.twitter.com/8HWPiAiVNE — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) March 14, 2017

A former head football coach and teacher in Miami, Fla., has been arrested on charges of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Napoleon Joseph, the 37-year-old former head football coach at Miami Edison, was arrested Monday at Miami-Dade School Police headquarters on a charge of engaging in a sexual act with a familial child, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC 6 South Florida.

According to NBC 6, Joseph was booked into jail and released on bond Tuesday.

“We take these matters seriously. The employee was promptly terminated when the allegations first surfaced and will be prohibited from ever seeking re-employment with the District,” Miami-Dade Public Schools spokesman John Schuster said in a statement, per NBC 6.

According to the arrest report, the victim, who is now 18, was a 17-year-old student at Miami Edison when the incidents occurred. Between November 2016 through February 2017, according to the report, the victim told police she performed oral sex on Joseph twice in his classroom.

The report also stated that she sent explicit sexual photos of herself to Joseph’s phone.

Joseph worked as a probationary teacher and the school’s football coach. In November, he was honored as Coach of the Week by the Miami Dolphins as part of the team’s RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) campaign. The campaign is dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sport to advance race relations and drive social progress.