Former Pa. high school football player files lawsuit over concussion

A former high school football player in Western Pennsylvania is suing the West Mifflin Area school district, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, saying that he has severe head trauma after a concussion was untreated and he was sent back to practice.

According to reports in Pittsburgh, attorney Richard Sandow said Wednesday that Shane Skillpa suffered a concussion and broke his helmet during an Oklahoma drill in the summer of 2009. His attorneys say the helmets of both players broke because of the force of the impact. They say he was told to sit out for a few minutes and then returned to the same drill.

“Despite confusion and nausea, his coaches did not apply any concussion protocol or medical treatment, but sent Shane back into practice where he sustained more injuries,” Sandow said in a statement sent to WTAE. “Shane’s injuries, including PTSD, depression and severe head trauma, have manifested themselves recently, along with the risk of CTE and suffering an early death.”

Skillpa’s attorneys said he ben treated properly he would not be suffering from depression, “unusual light sensitivity, anxiety,” … space-related problems, memory loss, all kinds of sleep issues.”

The WPIAL declined comment. The school district and PIAA did not return requests for comment, according to WTAE.