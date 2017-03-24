Former HS football player dealing with effects of concussions a decade later

It’s a curious thing, to love what stole your life.

To miss it so much that you ache for it, yet are simultaneously repulsed by it.

Ryan Rathburn couldn’t have been more than 10 when he jumped from the sofa, thrilled that Ike Charlton, a defensive back for his beloved Virginia Tech Hokies, lowered his right shoulder and slammed it into that poor Syracuse receiver, knocking him to the ground.

Walking away from the play, Charlton placed his hands together and laid them on the side of his head, mimicking a sleeping motion to let his teammates know he had just knocked out the receiver.

The receiver lying there in pain and the guy who did it mocking him. The fans in Lane Stadium ate it up.

If Rathburn had only known then what he knows now, well, it wouldn’t have changed a thing. He would have still jumped off the sofa and cheered on Charlton, cheered the mayhem and the pain and the gore that is football, the most popular sport, by far, in the United States.

A Harris Poll conducted in late 2015 showed professional football was the favorite sport among 33 percent of the people surveyed, more than double second-place baseball. College football was third with 10 percent, the only other sport to reach double digits.

Hits like Charlton’s are certainly one reason for the popularity of the sport. People aren’t lining up to watch flag football. And the fans aren’t the only ones who love the violence.

Rathburn played high school football a decade ago for Riverheads (Staunton, Va.). The hard hits were thrilling, at least when he was delivering them, but he also was on the receiving end too many times.

All of them didn’t look like Charlton’s, didn’t bring the fans to their feet. The one that changed Rathburn’s life looked fairly innocuous.

It came in the second game of the 2005 season at Nelson County. It was his second concussion since his freshman year and this one kept him out the rest of the season. His sister, Stephanie McCray, has seen the hit on video.

“It was kind of normal,” she said. “It kind of swung him around.”

And turned his life completely upside down.

Rathburn’s head throbs for weeks at a time. It’s an intense pain behind his right eye and down the right side of his head. Pain killers used to help, but no longer.

There’s almost always a ringing in the 28-year-old’s ears. It’s like the ringing he felt from that initial hit in a football game, but now it’s a constant reminder of those hits.

He’s tired a lot. He suffers from blurred vision. His speech is sometimes slurred. He suffers seizures, although not as many lately.

Rathburn is moody and admits he doesn’t handle anger well. There have been friendships lost because of that. When he’s upset with someone, he shows it by breaking things. That’s been part of his personality after the head injuries.

He struggles with his short-term memory, but his long-term memory is intact, meaning he knows what he used to be like and it’s different now. Everything is more difficult.

McCray remembers how smart her little brother was. She was the one who had to work hard for good grades, but it came naturally to Rathburn. If he wanted an “A” — he didn’t always care if he got one or not — he could pull it off with little effort.

Now, simple math confuses him. And he has to write down anything he hopes to remember later. Mid-sentence, Rathburn will forget what he was saying, pausing, shaking his head and apologizing to the other parties in the conversation.

He’s still there, that brother McCray remembers, but the concussion has taken a lot of it away.

“Overall I think he’s still himself, but he’s not the bright version that he was,” she said. “I think he’s not as happy, or at least I don’t see that side of him.”

Ryan and Ashley Rathburn met in the summer of 2012 and have been married for three years, so she’s only known the post-concussion Ryan. It can be frustrating living with someone who easily forgets plans or is angered easily.

She leaves lots of lists to help him remember things that need to be done and she’ll send him text reminders.

Most couples occasionally have arguments, but Ashley Rathburn knows that stressful situations can cause her husband to feel bad, possibly bringing on headaches or seizures.

She has to be aware of when a situation could turn argumentative and works to steer it in a different direction. She doesn’t raise her voice. She tries to remain calm, even if she’s stressed. She admits that’s difficult at times, especially when she’s frustrated at something he’s done.

When he is suffering from a headache, there’s not much his wife can do. She just tries to get him to a dark room so he can rest.

Rathburn comes from a football family. His dad is the videographer for all Riverheads football games. His aunt is married to legendary Riverheads football coach Robert Casto. Rathburn grew up next door to the coach. He still loves the sport, but now hard hits make him cringe.

He didn’t start playing football until he was in the seventh grade. His uncle wasn’t a big fan of youth football and advised Rathburn’s parents not to let him play. But by the time Rathburn was in middle school he had convinced his parents to let him play, joining the Augusta County Quarterback Club’s oldest age group, the seniors team.

He skipped playing the next year, but played jayvee football as a high school freshman and, by his sophomore year, was a member of the Riverheads varsity team.

“I would have been a 1,000-yard back,” Rathburn said. “I was a good football player, I really was. But it’s not difficult to be a 1,000-yard back in the Riverheads offense. You just run where they tell you to run.”

The problem was, he didn’t carry the ball a lot as a sophomore. He played on special teams and some defense. Then he sprained his ankle at the start of his junior season in 2005, but still played in the opener. He even scored in that game. In the second game, against Nelson County, he suffered the concussion. It would be the last high school football game he would play.

Rathburn was so out of it in the locker room at Nelson County that he couldn’t take his uniform off, getting his teammates to help him. When the bus got back to the high school, Rathburn drove himself home — he admits now it wasn’t his best idea — and went straight to bed.

The following day Riverheads’ team doctor called the Rathburns’ house to check on him. It was the first time his parents had any idea how bad the hit the night before had been.

Phil Rathburn wanted to get his son back on the field as quickly as possible, but Casto convinced him that it was in Ryan’s best interest to go through the proper protocol and get cleared by the medical staff before playing again.

For weeks after the injury his head hurt. And when it finally stopped and he returned to the field, he got knocked out practicing kickoff returns. Rathburn woke up face down on the field, vomiting through his helmet. His dad thinks that’s when the real damage was done. It’s difficult to really tell. That was his third concussion in three years and the second in a matter of weeks.

He has a stack of medical records, and included in that stack is a note from Augusta Neurological Associates from Oct. 17, 2005. Clearly written about three quarters of the way down the page is “No further contact sports.”

Two months later there’s a similar note, but on this one is written, “May resume normal activities, but no contact sports for life.”

The medical professionals were pretty clear that they felt he should be done with football. Rathburn had other ideas.

For the full story, visit The News Leader